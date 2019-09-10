As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Price Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Increased Its Position by $560,000; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Edison International (EIX) Holding by $864,492 as Share Price Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 773,305 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 14,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 445,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59 million, down from 459,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 2.54 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa holds 0.01% or 39,247 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap accumulated 8,487 shares. Principal Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 878,867 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 831,671 shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cap Guardian reported 445,379 shares stake. Oppenheimer Com reported 0.02% stake. 6,651 were accumulated by Inv House Ltd Llc. Reaves W H invested in 1.33% or 650,000 shares. Quantres Asset Limited accumulated 4,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 62,466 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1.46 million shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.15% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $579.71M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283,311 shares to 789,567 shares, valued at $149.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 34,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 162,947 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 23,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 309,411 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wasatch Advisors owns 1.72 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 4,133 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 531 shares. S Squared Technology Lc owns 488,031 shares. 2.83M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 674,438 shares. North Run Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.77% or 670,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 24,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,860 shares. D E Shaw owns 72,126 shares.

