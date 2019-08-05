As Usa Technologies (USAT) Shares Rose, P-A-W Capital Upped Its Holding by $560,000; Colony Group Decreased Its Nordson (NDSN) Stake by $1.48 Million; Stock Price Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 820,933 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 145,583 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,837 shares to 90,317 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 57,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.70M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

