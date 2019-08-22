As Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Raised by $560,000 Its Holding; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Upped Stake by $368,500

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 579,860 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 78,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 283,091 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USA Tech shakes up management, audit nearing the finish line; shares up 22% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies to restate some financial statement; shares -24% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Subordinated Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2019 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Q1 Earnings Continue – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Branch of PyraMax Bank, FSB – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

