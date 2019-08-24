As Usa Technologies Com No Par (USAT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased by $2.02 Million Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.45 Million Its Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (USAT) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 504,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 518,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 554,240 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3.80M shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 674,438 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Timessquare Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt invested 0.43% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wasatch Advsr holds 1.72 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 34,195 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc holds 0% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 38,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 24,016 shares or 0% of the stock. American International Gru invested in 36,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 327,580 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $98.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 25,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.