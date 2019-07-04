As Usa Technologies Com No Par (USAT) Market Valuation Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Position by $2.02 Million; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Rose

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (USAT) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 504,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 518,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 223,341 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 572,234 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $129.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charlottes Web Holdings Inc Com Npv by 24,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Shannon River Fund Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 600,501 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 422,604 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 72,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 531 shares. Foundation Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern Trust has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 16,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 4,133 shares stake. Greenwood Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 100 are owned by Fmr Llc.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice – StreetInsider.com” on October 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Acuity Brands, VICI Properties, Interface, Cytosorbents, Digimarc, and USA Technologies Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kellogg Stock Popped 6% Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 169,036 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,160 shares. Nippon Life Ins stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.85% or 1.65 million shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 37,511 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 562,725 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 327,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 273,931 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartford Mngmt stated it has 34,232 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 70,799 shares or 6.64% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 8,092 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited owns 3.39M shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 2,753 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,731 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Releases 2018 Health for Humanity Report – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.