As Us Physical Therap (USPH) Stock Price Rose, Scout Investments Raised Its Stake by $4.91 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wespac Advisors Lowered Its Position by $3.17 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Physical Therap (USPH) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 40,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 105,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 65,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Physical Therap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 164,941 shares traded or 84.61% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares to 393,339 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold USPH shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.64 million shares or 0.57% more from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.