As Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.98 Million Its Stake; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $75.04 Million as Stock Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 80,262 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.31M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 6,091 shares to 319,995 shares, valued at $50.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60 shares. Citigroup invested in 13,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Limited Liability Com reported 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 224,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,489 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 623,079 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 8,229 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Com holds 1.20M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 280 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 43,071 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 101,134 shares.