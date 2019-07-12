As Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.77. About 1.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 4,801 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 8,960 shares to 149,960 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.96M for 24.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,102 were accumulated by Rmb Management Limited Liability. 225,408 were accumulated by Epoch Prns. Us Bankshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Franklin Resource Inc holds 581,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Com owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 1,060 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 173,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Louisiana-based Orleans La has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Tru Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,898 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,711 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 68,629 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd invested in 0.03% or 276,514 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 2,751 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum holds 11,668 shares. 6,688 are owned by Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Com has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England And Management Inc reported 24,255 shares stake.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,786 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).