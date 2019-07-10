As Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Declined, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Position; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Value Declined While Generation Investment Management Llp Upped by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26M, up from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 404,094 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 519,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,536 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 527,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 123,480 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares to 315,493 shares, valued at $79.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 305,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.92 million for 23.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

