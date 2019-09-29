As Us Ecology (ECOL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Its Position; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Share Value Rose While Tiger Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.94 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 659,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 135,431 shares traded. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Us Ecology (ECOL) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 10,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 83,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 72,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Ecology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 87,713 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M

Analysts await Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89M for 7.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media by 24,471 shares to 190,352 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,249 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY).