As Us Concrete (USCR) Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Holding by $10.76 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Maintains Stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 262,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.78M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 104,575 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,561 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Utd Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 20,244 shares. 31,013 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 5,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 20,627 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ameritas Invest Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,337 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,420 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 5,079 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Liability Com. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.05% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 35,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 200,880 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 24,396 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 155,504 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 845,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For US Concrete – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Shares Gained 40.8% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,490 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.