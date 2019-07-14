As Us Concrete (USCR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.01 Million; Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $358,000 as Share Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.77M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 160,004 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,671 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 17,602 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated owns 150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 334,968 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 14,904 shares. City stated it has 650 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,700 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Lc owns 800,481 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability owns 350 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 16,369 were accumulated by Bender Robert & Associates. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 7.06 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Mngmt Comm holds 79,744 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 0.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: MU, CHWY, GOLD – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Could Be Hurt By AMDâ€™s New Chip – Barron’s” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NVIDIA Names Donald Robertson as Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “STM vs. NVDA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 62,849 shares to 261,237 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,060 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 107,992 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.32% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Ls Invest Lc has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Polaris Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,960 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 16,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 88,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inc stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.76% or 379,869 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has 5,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 753 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9,165 activity.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 5,096 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 337,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On US Concrete Inc (USCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Zacks.com published: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why US Concrete Inc. Rose as Much as 15.5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “US Concrete Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.