As Us Concrete (USCR) Market Value Rose, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed by $8.01 Million Its Holding; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder Colony Group Upped Its Stake by $673,930 as Shares Declined

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 268% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 2,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 4.44M shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 228,618 shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 337,005 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 67,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $18.28M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,200.00% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr 1000 Index Etf by 21,559 shares to 421,327 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,543 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

