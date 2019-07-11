As Us Bancorp (USB) Valuation Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Position by $432,000; Congress Asset Management Company Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Has Upped by $1.33 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 28,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 118,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 425,708 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 2.82M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.43 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 14,532 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 489,690 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 11,964 shares. 132,150 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Madrona Finance Ser Llc stated it has 4,847 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.45% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Capital Global Investors owns 4.50M shares. Cardinal Mgmt Inc invested in 1.66% or 344,811 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.04% or 105,426 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 39,062 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd reported 33,624 shares. First Fincl In invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated invested in 18,116 shares. The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Mngmt has invested 1.68% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 3,102 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 667,986 shares to 5,875 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP) by 655,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,271 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).