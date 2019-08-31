As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Position by $446,880; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, King Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $105.00 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Psagot House invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,628 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc holds 126,064 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,885 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 41,101 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 1.48% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rampart Mngmt owns 22,838 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 676,447 shares. M Securities holds 0.06% or 5,431 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Llc owns 12,946 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,650 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo accumulated 172,604 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,009 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 34,731 shares in its portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares to 354,019 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.