As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Rose, Inverness Counsel Upped Its Stake by $337,896; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $513,187

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 14.57M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 6,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 209,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 202,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.51 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,461 shares to 2,188 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Ltd Llc has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adirondack Trust holds 0.9% or 6,659 shares. Marsico Cap Management Lc has invested 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 9,554 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Selway Asset holds 10,346 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 10,705 shares. Banbury Prns Llc accumulated 100,000 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited reported 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,471 shares. Vision Management has 1,388 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 24,116 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Brave Warrior Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 577,756 shares. 41,162 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank.

