As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Davis R M Lowered Its Holding by $445,008; Tudor Investment Et Al Position In Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Was Lifted

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 23,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 89,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 65,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 813,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20M, down from 822,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 0.61% or 37,440 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 86,684 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,203 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 2.00M shares. 210,175 are held by Fil. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated reported 3,431 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 25,473 shares. Northpointe Ltd Llc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 319,519 shares. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership reported 131,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.08% or 129,200 shares. 19,702 are owned by Argent Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 0.25% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 845,070 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 227,071 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4,343 shares to 11,843 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 30,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,977 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Incorporated (NYSE:C).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 73,833 shares to 242,070 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corp by 65,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company reported 8,665 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 68,705 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware stated it has 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 253,330 are held by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Oarsman Capital reported 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 58,433 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1,806 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.16% stake. 31,531 are held by Panagora Asset. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 127,476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc reported 87,908 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. 20,665 were accumulated by Advisors Capital Management Limited Co. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.13% or 68,376 shares in its portfolio.