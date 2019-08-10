As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased by $388,320 Its Position; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 69,951 shares. 229 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 49,190 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust owns 227,099 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 90,549 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Ltd stated it has 0.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Arrow Fincl has 50,145 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mraz Amerine And Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.62% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 763 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability holds 39,960 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 19,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.18% or 5.12 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 29,344 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

