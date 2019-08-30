As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Stake; Altria Group (MO) Holder Kwmg Increased Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 11.70M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 3.45M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “US Bancorp to Host Investor Day – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares to 42,587 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares to 5,418 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,988 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

