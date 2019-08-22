As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Upped Its F M C (FMC) Holding by $1.90 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 548,510 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 62,948 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap has invested 0.27% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Glenview Management Lc accumulated 6.28% or 9.17M shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 118,153 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.29M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Co reported 100 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cwm Limited reported 99,425 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,255 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd owns 20,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 6 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). One Trading LP holds 68 shares. 8,195 are held by Pacific Glob Investment Management. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 16,833 shares. St Germain D J Comm has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 5,525 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Cleararc reported 36,513 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.09 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 39,271 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 327,853 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson owns 38 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 128,750 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Com holds 21,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Fincl has 0.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 24,610 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 11,898 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,052 shares. Indiana And Mgmt invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.65 million shares.