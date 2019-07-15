As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Becker Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $696,528; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Sap Se (SAP) Stake by $345,000 as Share Value Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 214,066 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 21/03/2018 – SAP Announces Additional Candidate for By-Election to SAP Supervisory Board; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO S.AFRICAN GOVERNMENT OR STATE-OWNED COMPANY OFFICIALS; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 14,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 912,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.95M, down from 926,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 2.12M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares to 9,651 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30B for 31.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.