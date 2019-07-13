As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Boosted by $605,328 Its Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 27/05/2018 – Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Investa Office Fund at 13% Premium; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN COMMENTS AT ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN CONF

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 159,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,397 shares to 16,047 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 6,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,207 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com" on June 27, 2019

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares to 69,868 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,666 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).