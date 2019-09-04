As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose, World Asset Management Raised Holding; As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Upped Its Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.0163 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2563. About 79,231 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 8,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 99,047 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.47M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research And has 1.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 58,240 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kcm Advisors Limited Co holds 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 132,220 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 1.01% or 304,043 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 14,688 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 191,144 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Principal Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 5.67 million shares. Covington Cap owns 16,530 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Management Incorporated holds 30,981 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 24,043 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Exchange Capital Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 39,008 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services Incorporated accumulated 10,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 105,973 shares. Terril Brothers Inc reported 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 34,700 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Zazove Associate Lc has invested 0.19% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 1.67 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 235,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 34,700 shares. 89,764 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blueknight Energy Partners to Acquire Nine Asphalt Terminals from Ergon for $108.8 Million and Ergon to Acquire Blueknight’s General Partner – Business Wire” on July 19, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) CEO Mark Hurley on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kingfisher Midstream, Blueknight Energy Partners, and Ergon Announce the Construction of a New Crude Oil Pipeline From Kingfisher County to Cushing, Oklahoma – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An 11.2% Yield From A Company Profiting From The Oil Glut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2015.