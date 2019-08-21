As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose, Payden & Rygel Has Upped Stake by $4.17 Million; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Declined, Cipher Capital LP Cut by $954,396 Its Stake

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 960,057 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 33.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 35,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 69,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 104,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 753,109 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,185 shares to 43,410 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 92,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,118 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 9,300 shares to 211,400 shares, valued at $25.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).