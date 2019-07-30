As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Value Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $605,328; Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose While Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.87 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 159,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 4.46M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Autonation Inc. (AN) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,857 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, down from 161,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Autonation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 664,514 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN)

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) by 69,806 shares to 268,233 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.53M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 146,985 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). American Intll Gru accumulated 114,926 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation owns 1.90 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 70,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 94,661 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 14,679 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 11 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca holds 1.43% or 756,603 shares. Sei Invests owns 11,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 832,795 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Legacy Prtn holds 0.34% or 15,141 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 21,100 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 117,240 shares. Barr E S Co invested in 10,936 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuance Invests Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,680 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 306,179 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 5,759 shares. Stadion Money Management accumulated 16,247 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hendershot Invests Incorporated invested in 5,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.52% or 18,748 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Ltd Llc reported 0.74% stake. Perkins Coie invested in 0.62% or 27,903 shares.

