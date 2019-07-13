As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Price Declined, Mairs & Power Decreased by $3.37 Million Its Stake; Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Has Upped by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 70,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.29M, down from 6.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65,307 shares to 177,451 shares, valued at $24.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 108,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest invested 2.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 70,023 are held by Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 15,969 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corporation owns 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 24,188 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,283 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Btc Management accumulated 30,981 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust reported 6,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,895 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,011 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,172 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested in 48,088 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Girard Prns holds 0.2% or 22,288 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.12% or 251,517 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% or 71,988 shares. Schmidt P J Invest owns 0.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 15,565 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).