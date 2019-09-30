As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Value Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Has Lowered by $661,648 Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Manikay Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 12,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.00 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.57M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 483,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.35 million, down from 908,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7,754 shares to 59,273 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 300,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

