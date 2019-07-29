As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Value Declined, Payden & Rygel Has Lifted Position; Cibc World Markets Decreased Its B2gold (BTG) Position as Share Price Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 315,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 431,016 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 746,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 2.75 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 3.13 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 194,300 shares to 230,800 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 29,469 shares to 39,028 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.23 million for 27.63 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.