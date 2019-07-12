As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Value Declined, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Upped Its Holding; As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Valuation Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Holding by $882,710

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 252,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.22 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

