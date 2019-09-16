As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Upped Stake by $2.84 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding Maintained by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.16. About 309,846 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 54,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 379,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88M, up from 324,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 2.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,059 shares to 126,645 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Jm Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,213 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).