As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Position by $13.18 Million; As Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Stock Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed by $6.53 Billion Its Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.44M shares traded or 23.65% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 253,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 13.68 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716.65 million, down from 13.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,667 shares to 297,098 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 429,789 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $16.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zedge Inc. by 35,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Holding.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.