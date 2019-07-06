As Us Bancorp New (USB) Valuation Declined, Hl Financial Services Boosted Its Holding; Deprince Race & Zollo Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators N (HMN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 175,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,267 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 706,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 82,470 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 79,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.10 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Bessemer Grp stated it has 3,000 shares. Amer International invested in 0% or 31,076 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Bahl Gaynor has 0.05% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 160,795 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 17,786 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested 0.11% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Thb Asset stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 30,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 84,693 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 165,684 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited reported 12,309 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 6,108 shares. Northern Tru has 1.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 45,470 shares to 368,700 shares, valued at $21.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,476 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust has 6,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 252,670 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 11,114 shares. Tctc Lc owns 24,043 shares. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 11,964 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cap Management Ltd reported 20,665 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.2% or 4.10M shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6,190 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Principal Fincl stated it has 5.67M shares. 80,000 were reported by Cincinnati Casualty. 11,215 are owned by Telos Management Inc. Buckingham Management Inc accumulated 55,519 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 1.08 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Etf (VOO) by 3,328 shares to 21,704 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands by 5,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,995 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).