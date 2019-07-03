As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; Meyer Handelman Co Upped Its Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Position by $907,500

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 25/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE RISES ON REPORT OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Limited Liability Co has 1.11% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 13,201 shares. Hwg Lp accumulated 128 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,561 shares. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 858,873 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 13,947 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 0.81% or 106,805 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co, a Korea-based fund reported 47,424 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,451 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 17,808 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 387,615 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 160 shares. Hartford invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Capital Advsrs holds 3.25% or 307,174 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 849 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,914 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

