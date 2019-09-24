As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Rose, Holder Horrell Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Valuation Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Position by $2.03 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 3.55M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 132.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 50,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 89,143 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 38,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.43 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 65,000 shares to 242,305 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 4,040 shares. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 0.25% or 430,875 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 328,840 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company reported 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Invesco stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 35,000 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 16,976 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 947,671 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.49% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 82,749 shares. 16,482 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc. Brown Advisory stated it has 162,138 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,499 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 34,822 shares to 933 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,528 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.