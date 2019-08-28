As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Price Rose, Farmers Trust Co Has Increased Stake; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Share Price Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $3.18 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 27,312 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 11,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 70,512 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 59,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 1.85M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,459 shares to 38,133 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.