As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Holding; New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Oz Management LP Trimmed Holding by $31.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 990,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 5.14M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.90M, down from 6.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 317,888 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pyxus Intl Inc (Put) by 169,100 shares to 192,900 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 721,875 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 260,116 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Arizona State Retirement System holds 101,962 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 239,300 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 227,747 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership accumulated 5.20 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 595,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 416 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Llc reported 12,786 shares. 10,152 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 134,089 shares in its portfolio. Hl Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 36 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 9,931 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.65 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.