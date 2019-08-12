As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Omers Administration Lifted Its Position; Holder River Road Asset Management Has Raised Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 19,575 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.68M, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares to 943,841 shares, valued at $82.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 779,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 62,078 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 10,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,251 shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.