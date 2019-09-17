As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Holder Alethea Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $700,232; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $402,059 as Share Price Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 13,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 5,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 18,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 3.34 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 161,952 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $33.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 318,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Another recent and important U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 1.34 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 4,781 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 35,544 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 3,590 shares. Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 2.33% or 581,456 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.29% or 491,270 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 0.67% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 457,617 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 10,500 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv. Lincoln owns 27,096 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Prns Lc has invested 3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northern holds 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 20.49M shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt stated it has 74,697 shares. National Pension Ser holds 1.67M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Benefits From Large Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 8.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 375,576 shares. 6,414 were accumulated by Td Limited Liability. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 5.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hm Payson has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio has 5.92M shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. 13,230 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management. St Germain D J Communications Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White Int owns 11,767 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,710 shares. 126,745 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 218,957 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 3.92% or 198,410 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Com owns 151,900 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru Communication has 161,705 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.