As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Value Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding Held by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 53,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 11.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.88M, down from 11.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 545,776 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 137,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 613,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 475,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 324,345 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,803 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 47,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,138 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

