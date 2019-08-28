As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Rose, Sather Financial Group Has Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Position; Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Lifted Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 14,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 12,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $353.76. About 463,253 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 4.60M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares to 2,806 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,613 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.