As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Rose, Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered Holding by $307,488; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $13.74 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $368.8. About 339,551 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares to 7,021 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,815 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 188,353 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.4% or 14,799 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,973 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 0.05% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 25,089 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 33,747 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas. Cleararc holds 0.16% or 2,500 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.57% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company stated it has 0.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alexandria Ltd accumulated 5,811 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.14% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Glob Thematic Partners Ltd Liability Com has 1.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 76,583 shares. Cambridge Investment accumulated 3,571 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

