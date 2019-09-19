As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Rose, Financial Counselors Has Increased Its Holding by $1.72 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Brightcove (BCOV) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 26,130 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 33,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 190,260 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, up from 157,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 530,738 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, BCOV, ZAYO – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), A Stock That Climbed 12% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brightcove (BCOV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,422 shares. Archon Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4.3% or 2.27 million shares. First Mercantile accumulated 37,871 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 132,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 9,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 58,366 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 33,701 were accumulated by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Art Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Street Corp stated it has 672,820 shares. 367,273 were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 39,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Cap Holdings Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,450 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moors & Cabot accumulated 17,822 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 252,239 shares. Duff Phelps Company has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 58,718 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited, California-based fund reported 49,339 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com, California-based fund reported 447,291 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability owns 22,504 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 87 shares. 4,713 are held by Hemenway. Argent Tru reported 66,273 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 5,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank buys Palo Alto company as it expands digital banking – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 26,399 shares to 20,946 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,211 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).