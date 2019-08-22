As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Cut Position by $1.57 Million; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding as Share Value Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 3.17M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 2.41 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,447 shares to 176,005 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 17,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.