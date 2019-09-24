As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aspiriant Decreased Its Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,386 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 35,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 252,283 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 14,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 100,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 115,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 1.32 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 19,783 shares to 919,447 shares, valued at $52.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.23 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,050 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Leavell Inv Inc invested in 66,277 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Diversified Com invested in 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Mgmt Mi has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 69,821 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 162,138 shares. Tributary Cap Llc holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood owns 0.27% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 60,138 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,700 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 60,293 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nordea Invest Ab has 381,269 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory stated it has 4.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Diversified Trust Company reported 32,078 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 8,798 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 54,941 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 2.28 million shares. 2,497 are owned by Cwm Limited Com. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.67 million shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 89,351 shares. Texas Yale holds 385,812 shares. Ares Management Lc owns 3,137 shares. Haverford Tru has 20,860 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.14% or 36,818 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 43,967 shares to 204,922 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 40,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.