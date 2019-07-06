As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Farmers Trust Co Raised Its Position; Confluence Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $432,357 as Share Price Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 11,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,512 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 59,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 5.99M shares. Arrow Fincl owns 420 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.17M shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Delaware-based Cypress Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Republic Inv Management holds 26,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,580 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.53% or 661,439 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 82,703 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 75,642 shares. Fund owns 62,484 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation And, Florida-based fund reported 5,558 shares. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 310,915 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,872 shares to 7,225 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,790 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

