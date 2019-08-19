As Us Bancorp Del Com (USB) Stock Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted by $302,880 Its Stake; Bartlett & Co Raised Chevron (CVX) Position by $339,603; Share Value Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 365,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 362,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (USB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 6,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 367,214 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 360,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 3.19M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 11.87 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 29,142 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 34,757 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Incorporated Adv. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,796 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 1.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 2.61M shares. 291,902 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Summit Fin Strategies stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications holds 0.96% or 272,472 shares. Int Inc Ca reported 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amarillo Savings Bank stated it has 8,497 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Aviance Management Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,331 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,779 shares. 8,899 are owned by Weiss Multi. Nomura Inc has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 20,482 shares to 29,523 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,011 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

