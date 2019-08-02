As Us Bancorp (Call) (USB) Market Value Rose, Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Holding; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange (Call) (ICE) by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (Call) (USB) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 104,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 57,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 8.30M shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Call) (ICE) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 28,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 3.16 million shares traded or 46.57% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 27,896 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 49,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.54 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.