As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Valuation Declined, Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Stake; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Value Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Position by $447,000

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 426,535 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 1.79M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 135,188 shares to 340,257 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 152,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,375 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 19,539 shares. Petrus Lta holds 187,777 shares. 32,881 were accumulated by Impact Advsr Limited Com. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Citigroup Inc invested in 79,162 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.43% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 26,512 shares. 623,816 were reported by Wells Fargo Comm Mn. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4.49 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 196,504 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 245,463 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.76M shares stake. Northern Trust reported 638,770 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 7,731 shares or 0% of the stock.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK).

