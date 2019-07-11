As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Value Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Raised Its Holding by $553,523; First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $1.41 Million; Valuation Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 10,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.09 million, down from 258,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 210,690 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 591,097 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $640.64M for 15.45 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,608 shares to 42,081 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Travelers Offers Wildfire Defense Services Endorsement to California Customers – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Downgrades Travelers Companies On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XME) by 22,806 shares to 15,846 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,019 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters: All About Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why These Stocks Are On The Move – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “URBN Provides Sales Update Prior to Goldman Sachs Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Urban Outfitters Is a Buy, Again – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested in 667,373 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 30 were accumulated by Regions Financial. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Walleye Trading Limited Company invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 489,603 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd invested in 0% or 119,884 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 32,881 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 112,603 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 13,549 shares. Pnc Services invested in 48,604 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,601 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 79,660 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 13,912 shares. Aperio owns 112,925 shares.