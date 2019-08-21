As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Stake; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) as Stock Value Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 391,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 11.75 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.99M, up from 11.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 2.66 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 803,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 502,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 7.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 9.71M shares traded or 244.63% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 259,526 shares to 503,413 shares, valued at $94.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 414,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Things to Know Ahead of Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Bank Cues Awaited – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mngmt holds 84,590 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 58,956 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 162,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 13,274 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Highstreet Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,745 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 240,631 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 414,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Estates New York holds 116,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Management Limited Liability reported 36,900 shares stake. Skylands Capital Ltd Company holds 252,250 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital stated it has 260,021 shares. E&G Advisors LP owns 81,180 shares. Comerica Bank owns 31,876 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 94,950 are held by Beach Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.04% or 34,925 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 1.63M are owned by Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Co. Smithfield Com has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Blackrock Inc stated it has 16.97 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 453,199 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has invested 1.35% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.